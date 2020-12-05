Menu

Cristiano Ronaldo honoured by Juventus before kick-off after reaching historic milestone

Juventus
Posted by

Cristiano Ronaldo was presented with a special ‘Ronaldo, 750’ shirt ahead of kick-off in the Turin derby this evening.

The footballing icon scored his 750th career goal midweek against Dinamo Kyiv, a milestone that only two players have previously reached in football history.

Ronaldo is not done there, either. The Portugal international remains at the top of his game and will be competing for the European Championships in 2021.

MORE: Video: Juventus stunned in Turin derby as Nicolas N’Koulou fires visitors ahead after nine minutes

There’s plenty more goals to be scored, but ahead of kick-off in today’s clash with Torino at the Allianz Stadium, Juventus took a moment to pay tribute to the former Manchester United and Real Madrid man.

More Stories / Latest News
FA issue statement in response to Millwall’s fans booing players for taking the knee
Video: Soucek left unmarked at the back post to give West Ham the lead against Man United
Video: Manuel Neuer sweeper-keeper error gifts RB Leipzig opener in top of the table clash

Anyone who has seen Ronaldo in action for any club will count themselves fortunate, just as you would with Lionel Messi. The fact that we’ve been able to witness them both is remarkable.

Who would bet against Ronaldo getting to 800 and beyond? He’s not a man, he’s a machine, and a goal-scoring one.

More Stories Cristiano Ronaldo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.