Cristiano Ronaldo honoured by Juventus before kick-off after reaching historic milestone

Cristiano Ronaldo was presented with a special ‘Ronaldo, 750’ shirt ahead of kick-off in the Turin derby this evening.

The footballing icon scored his 750th career goal midweek against Dinamo Kyiv, a milestone that only two players have previously reached in football history.

Ronaldo is not done there, either. The Portugal international remains at the top of his game and will be competing for the European Championships in 2021.

There’s plenty more goals to be scored, but ahead of kick-off in today’s clash with Torino at the Allianz Stadium, Juventus took a moment to pay tribute to the former Manchester United and Real Madrid man.

Ronaldo was presented with a special jersey to celebrate his 750th career goal and Serie A’s MVP award for November ? pic.twitter.com/tfazcsXNg5 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 5, 2020

Anyone who has seen Ronaldo in action for any club will count themselves fortunate, just as you would with Lionel Messi. The fact that we’ve been able to witness them both is remarkable.

Who would bet against Ronaldo getting to 800 and beyond? He’s not a man, he’s a machine, and a goal-scoring one.