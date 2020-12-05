Menu

David De Gea reacts as Manchester United turn it around vs West Ham

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United absentee David De Gea has taken to Twitter to voice his delight after his side came back from behind against West Ham.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men were absolutely dreadful in the first-half of the contest, finding themselves 1-0 down, when in truth it could have been three or four.

Dean Henderson, De Gea’s stand-in for today’s game, could do nothing to deny Hammers the opener, but played a huge role in setting up the equaliser for Paul Pogba (legally or illegally).

MORE: Video: Paul Pogba wonder-strike shrouded in controversy as ball appears to go out in build-up

After Pogba’s brilliant goal, and Mason Greenwood’s strike soon after, Man United found themselves leading the game, having not looked at the races during the first 45 minutes.

De Gea, watching from home today, is clearly delighted with what he’s seeing at the London Stadium. He took to Twitter to post the below.

More Stories / Latest News
Major Chelsea blow: £33.3M summer arrival hobbles off clutching hamstring during Leeds United clash
Video: ‘More or less over my head’ – Solskjaer virtually admits ball was out of play before Man United opener
Video: Olivier Giroud continues electric form with equaliser v Leeds United before patting Blues’ badge

Despite Dean Henderson’s solid performance this afternoon, Man United fans and Solskjaer alike will be hoping that De Gea is fit enough to feature against RB Leipzig.

Though he has had his problems over the past 18 months, he remains one of the best goalkeepers in the world. When fit and available – he ought to start.

More Stories David de Gea

1 Comment

Add a Comment
  1. moh'd says:
    December 5, 2020 at 7:42 pm

    we win together loose draw together, and draw together UNITED WE STAND

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.