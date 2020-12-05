Manchester United absentee David De Gea has taken to Twitter to voice his delight after his side came back from behind against West Ham.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men were absolutely dreadful in the first-half of the contest, finding themselves 1-0 down, when in truth it could have been three or four.

Dean Henderson, De Gea’s stand-in for today’s game, could do nothing to deny Hammers the opener, but played a huge role in setting up the equaliser for Paul Pogba (legally or illegally).

After Pogba’s brilliant goal, and Mason Greenwood’s strike soon after, Man United found themselves leading the game, having not looked at the races during the first 45 minutes.

De Gea, watching from home today, is clearly delighted with what he’s seeing at the London Stadium. He took to Twitter to post the below.

Yeeeeeeeeessssssss!!!!!!!!?? — David de Gea (@D_DeGea) December 5, 2020

Despite Dean Henderson’s solid performance this afternoon, Man United fans and Solskjaer alike will be hoping that De Gea is fit enough to feature against RB Leipzig.

Though he has had his problems over the past 18 months, he remains one of the best goalkeepers in the world. When fit and available – he ought to start.