Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud draws level with Arsenal legend with goal against Leeds United

Olivier Giroud drew level with a Premier League legend in the league’s all-time top scorers list with his strike for Chelsea against Leeds United.

Giroud was given the opportunity to start for Chelsea against Sevilla midweek, having scored the winning goal against Rennes on the match-week prior. In case you’ve been living under a rock or your router’s been disconnected – he scored four goals. Yes, four.

As you might expect, he started for Chelsea against Leeds United in the Premier League today, scoring once again. Five goals in five days is not a bad way to start December.

Though he won’t have realised it at the time, it was a pretty significant goal for Giroud, too. Especially with France’s second all-time top scorer coming to this country via the Emirates.

Olivier Giroud has now scored as many Premier League goals (87) as Dennis Bergkamp.

Of course, there was far more to Bergkamp’s game than just goals, but couldn’t you also say that about Giroud?

The way that he brings other attackers into play and makes them better, while also having a respectable goal-scoring output of his own.

Maybe it’s about time we stopped debating between Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud and focused on comparing the latter to an all-time great in Bergkamp.