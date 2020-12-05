Major Chelsea blow: £33.3M summer arrival hobbles off clutching hamstring during Leeds United clash

Chelsea have suffered a considerable injury blow during the first-half of their Premier League clash with Leeds United this evening.

The Blues endured a slow start to the season, with not all of Frank Lampard’s summer acquisitions being available for selection at first.

One of those was Hakim Ziyech, who arrived from Ajax in a deal the BBC believed to be worth in the region of £33.3M. The Moroccan suffered a knee injury during a pre-season friendly with Brighton.

After getting himself match fit, Ziyech was one of the star performers in the Premier League throughout the month of November. He looks to have fitted like a glove into the Chelsea starting eleven.

It’s for that reason that Frank Lampard will have been so concerned to see Ziyech hobble off the Stamford Bridge turf clutching his hamstring during tonight’s contest with Leeds United.

Chelsea will be dearly hoping that the damage done to his hamstring is nothing too serious, with the busy festive period on the horizon.