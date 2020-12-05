Heading into this weekend’s north London derby, there’s a very clear favourite to win for a change.

Jose Mourinho not only has Tottenham at the top of the table, but each facet of his squad are already playing at somewhere approaching their maximum level.

The Lilywhites have become difficult to beat and solid at the back, as well as looking breathtaking at times going forward.

Compare and contrast that with their biggest rivals, Arsenal.

The Gunners have had a stop-start beginning to their 2020/21 campaign, with Mikel Arteta finding it difficult to get his team going in certain matches.

That’s a bit of a worry for former keeper, David Seaman, who, despite believing Arsenal won’t be able to keep Spurs at bay, will ultimately come out on top.

“The game with Spurs is going to be tough,” he said on The Target Men Podcast, cited by the Daily Star.

“I can’t see us keeping a clean sheet, but I do think we can nick a 2-1 win.

“They’re a good unit and they’ve got a great mix of players, especially with their strike force in Kane and Son and now with Bale there as well, it’s going to be a tough ask for an Arsenal team going there with no confidence.

“But with Arsenal, you don’t know what you’re going to get and all I can think of is going to Man United and beating them 1-0 again.”

For Arteta and his troops, a win against their local rivals is always welcomed, however, on this occasion the three points could mean a whole lot more than just bragging rights.