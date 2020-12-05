Gary Lineker takes to Twitter to make claim about Chelsea striker after equaliser vs Leeds United

Gary Lineker has taken to Twitter to give his take on Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud.

Lineker was a man who knew how to find the back of the net, for club and country. Praise from him is praise from a formerly world-class striker, who has spent the entirely of his post-football career watching and analysing the beautiful game.

To paraphrase – he knows what he’s talking about.

He’s also someone that’s never shied away from giving his opinion, just as he did on Twitter after Olivier Giroud scored his fifth goal in a week to draw Chelsea level with Leeds United at Stamford Bridge.

Lineker made a claim about the France international which has a fair degree of weight behind it.

I reckon Olivier Giroud may just be the most underrated striker in the game. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) December 5, 2020

And can you argue with that?

Giroud, especially at Arsenal, was considered the type of striker you couldn’t have leading your line if you wanted to have any chance of winning the Premier League title.

Now, you think Chelsea’s only chance of doing it would be with him at the spearhead of his attack. He’s a great player – and he’s certainly not appreciated enough.