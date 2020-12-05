Liverpool on red alert as PSG star set to make transfer decision

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will be on red alert are PSG star attacker Kylian Mbappe is reportedly set to make a decision on his future soon.

Mbappe, 21, initially joined PSG from domestic rivals Monaco on a season-long loan in 2017 before making his move permanent the following campaign.

The hugely talented attacker’s world-famous switch cost the Ligue 1 giants an eye-watering £130.5m, as per Transfermarkt.

Since his arrival in Paris, Mbappe has featured in 136 matches in all competitions, scoring 99 and assisting 58 goals along the way.

During his three-years with PSG, domestically, Mbappe has become one of the world’s most decorated youngsters are lifting nine major trophies including three Ligue 1 titles.

However, despite a largely successful spell with PSG, Mbappe could be set for a shock move away from the French club.

The latest speculation comes from a written report from outlet Le Parisien (via Liverpool Echo) which suggests the world-class attacker will decide on his future over the next few months.

Le Parisien’s claims are backed-up by a recent report from Spanish outlet AS who report that Mbappe may be sacrificed in order for PSG to be able to afford Barcelona’s Lionel Messi.