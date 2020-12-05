Liverpool remain unlikely to sign a centre-back in January in risky move by Jurgen Klopp and Co.

According to the Echo, Liverpool are unlikely to sign a new centre-back in the January transfer window, despite Jurgen Klopp’s limited options at the heart of the side’s defence.

The Echo have found via their sources that a signing in this area would only be possible if the Reds can bring forward a possible move for a summer target, which looks difficult at this moment in time.

Liverpool were already handed a nightmare in this department when Virgil van Dijk was sidelined with a long-term knee injury.

Matters became even worse when the Dutchman’s partner Joe Gomez was also sidelined with a long-term blow to his knee just a month later, which came during England training in the November break.

Being without Van Dijk and Gomez has seen Fabinho move back from defensive midfield and form a partnership with injury-prone Joel Matip.

The predicament has seen promising youngster Rhys Williams figure in the first-team, as well as older academy graduate Nat Phillips.

Some Liverpool fans were left in awe of target Perr Schuurs in Tuesday night’s win against Ajax, with many calling for the Dutchman to be signed immediately, that now seems out of the question.

The Reds have also been widely linked with Schalke and Turkey ace Ozan Kabak since the summer.

This could be a very risky move by Klopp and the club, with just four centre-back options – and that’s taking Fabinho into account as a bonafide central defender – one more injury could thrust the side into an even fiercer nightmare.

It will be key for the Reds to rotate well from now on, with such limited options, they definitely can’t afford to lose any of Fabinho, Matip or Williams especially with the busy Christmas period coming.