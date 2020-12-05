Man City star Benjamin Mendy at risk of losing rare 1-of-900 Lamborghini Aventador due to blunder

According to the Sun, Manchester City star Benjamin Mendy is on the brink of permanently losing his rare £475,000 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ.

The Sun report that the vehicle was seized by the police last month, with the Manchester City star stopped for driving without a valid licence or insurance.

It’s added that the left-back is yet to provide the relevant documentation needed to release his vehicle, it’s now been in the authorities’ hands for 20 days.

The Sun report that the police usually hold a vehicle for 14 days before either selling the car at auction or crushing it, Mendy bought the car in his homeland of France which has caused the issues.

It’s reported that the Lamborghini was fitted with a French licence plate, UK residents have to register foreign vehicles within two week of import, whilst a vehicle of this nature that has been in Great Britain for more than six months in a year must be registered with out DVLA and fitted with UK plates.

The Sun report that Mendy’s beautiful SVJ was one of just 900 made, the Frenchman may well have lost a wonderful motor due to a dim approach when it came to regulations.

This isn’t the first driving drama for Mendy either, the full-back was banned for a year back in September 2018 after he picked up 24 points in speeding offences in just two weeks, as per the BBC.

Doesn’t seem like we’ll be seeing this on Mendy’s Instagram anytime soon then.