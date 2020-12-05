According to the Sun, Manchester United have identified Leicester ace Harvey Barnes as a transfer target, with the scouting department and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer keeping close eyes on the winger.
The Sun report that Solskjaer has been paying close attention to the 22-year-old’s progress, whilst the scouting team have been ‘impressed’ by the starlet.
It’s added that the Foxes value Barnes at around £60m, with the side completely unwilling to sanction a January exit for the attacker.
The Sun brand Barnes as ‘Jadon Sancho alternative’ which is incredibly harsh as he’s established himself as a quality player in his own right, every wide-man the Red Devils shouldn’t be compared to Sancho after United refused to meet Dortmund’s £100m+ valuation this summer.
Barnes spent the 17/18 season on loan at Barnsley before another loan move to West Bromwich Albion really kickstarted the ace’s professional career and highlighted him as a top talent.
Barnes was so great for the Baggies in their first season in the Championship that Leicester recalled the ace in January, he’s been a key part of the first-team ever since.
The youngster has contributed 10 goals and 11 assists in his 62 top-flight appearances since being recalled from West Brom.
Barnes’ impressive form earned him a maiden call up to the England squad in the October break, he made his debut against Wales but didn’t manage to win back a spot in the side for November’s break.
The 22-year-old has shown that he’s a quality talent, but it would seem unrealistic for the Red Devils to recruit another winger in Barnes after signing promising talents Facundo Pellistri and Amad Diallo Traore this summer.