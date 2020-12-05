According to the Sun, Manchester United have identified Leicester ace Harvey Barnes as a transfer target, with the scouting department and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer keeping close eyes on the winger.

The Sun report that Solskjaer has been paying close attention to the 22-year-old’s progress, whilst the scouting team have been ‘impressed’ by the starlet.

It’s added that the Foxes value Barnes at around £60m, with the side completely unwilling to sanction a January exit for the attacker.

The Sun brand Barnes as ‘Jadon Sancho alternative’ which is incredibly harsh as he’s established himself as a quality player in his own right, every wide-man the Red Devils shouldn’t be compared to Sancho after United refused to meet Dortmund’s £100m+ valuation this summer.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Wolves embarrass Arsenal ace Granit Xhaka for showing ‘how not to mark’ Adama Traore in TikTok clip (Video) Kai Havertz confirms which Chelsea star convinced him to move to Stamford Bridge Video: Granit Xhaka plays lengthy back pass for Arsenal vs Wolves instead of leaving Gabriel to play it forward

Barnes spent the 17/18 season on loan at Barnsley before another loan move to West Bromwich Albion really kickstarted the ace’s professional career and highlighted him as a top talent.

Barnes was so great for the Baggies in their first season in the Championship that Leicester recalled the ace in January, he’s been a key part of the first-team ever since.

The youngster has contributed 10 goals and 11 assists in his 62 top-flight appearances since being recalled from West Brom.

Barnes’ impressive form earned him a maiden call up to the England squad in the October break, he made his debut against Wales but didn’t manage to win back a spot in the side for November’s break.

The 22-year-old has shown that he’s a quality talent, but it would seem unrealistic for the Red Devils to recruit another winger in Barnes after signing promising talents Facundo Pellistri and Amad Diallo Traore this summer.