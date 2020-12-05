Man United midfielder set to miss Premier League clash against West Ham

Manchester United midfielder Fred is set to miss his side’s Premier League match against West Ham United on Saturday evening.

Fred, 27, joined United in 2017 from Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk in a deal which cost the Reds’ hierarchy a whopping £53.1m, as per Transfermarkt.

Since his arrival at Old Trafford three-years ago, Fred has featured in 87 matches in all competitions with arguably his best form coming at the start of this season.

However, despite his hugely impressive form, United’s Brazilian endured a dreadful game against PSG earlier this week.

Fred was sent for an early bath after a series of poor challenges left the referee with no choice but to show the South American a red card during a game which saw the Red Devils eventually lose 3-1.

Looking ahead to their next match against David Moyes’ West Ham United on Saturday evening, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be hopeful his exciting Reds can get back to winning ways.

However, according to a recent claim from MEN reporter, Samuel Luckhurst, Solskjaer may not be able to call upon his industrious Brazilian midfielder.

#mufc squad travelled to London at 6pm yesterday but Fred was in Manchester last night. Unless he’s travelled to London this morning (doubtful) it looks like he won’t be in the squad. Fred trained yesterday but is obviously suspended for Leipzig. — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) December 5, 2020

It is not yet fully known whether Fred has been ruled out through injury or dropped in light of his poor mid-week performance, however, it is expected that Solskjaer will provide fans with an update later today.

United’s match against West Ham United is scheduled to kick-off at 5.30pm UK time.