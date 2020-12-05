Medical on Monday: Football cult hero has finally found himself a new club

Football’s very own cult hero Mario Balotelli has finally found himself a new club, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Balotelli was once a promising young striker, perhaps the most promising on the planet, which is why Manchester City made their move to sign him from Inter Milan.

After a successful, title-winning spell at the Etihad, where he provided THAT assist for Sergio Aguero, Balotelli departed. He’s struggled for consistency ever since.

Despite successful stints at both AC Milan and Nice, after an underwhelming stint at Brescia last term, Balotelli found himself without a club – until now.

Fabrizio Romano took to Twitter to reveal that Balotelli is on the verge of signing for Serie B side Brescia, where he will unite with Kevin Prince Boateng.

Balotelli will have his medicals on Monday and then he’ll sign his contract. He’s never been close to join Vasco da Gama in Brazil – Mario always wanted to stay in Italy and will join Monza in Serie B. Here we go ? @SkySport @DiMarzio #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 5, 2020

Balotelli is infamously a troublemaker, who certainly could be accused of not having the best attitude nor work-ethic, but he’s an incredibly talented player who has had to endure difficulty throughout his career.

We dearly hope that this one works out for him.