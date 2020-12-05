Max Allegri declares interest in managing in the Premier League as Arsenal’s Arteta and United’s Solskjaer face pressure

The Times have shared a brilliant interview with Massimiliano Allegri at the perfect time, with the Italian’s interest in managing in the Premier League now on the record at a time of pressure for some clubs.

Allegri responded to the times with a confident ‘sure!’ when quizzed on the prospect of managing in the English top-flight.

It’s not mentioned when the Times interviewed the Italian recently, but his comments have been released just as Mikel Arteta and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer are facing the heat at their respective clubs.

Allegri has been heavily linked with the hot seats at Arsenal and Manchester United ever since he shockingly decided to leave Juventus at the end of the 18/19 season.

Here’s what the 53-year-old had to say on managing in the Premier League:

“Sure! I would like to experience the Premier League. In Italy, I was in Milan four years. Five years in Juventus. Now I expect [to work again] in Italy, but it is difficult, or in England.”

Allegri also confirmed earlier in his interview that’s he’s continuing to improve his English, something that will undoubtedly attracts employers:

“I’m improving my English!” (he laughs). “I am studying!”

Allegri helped Juventus continue to assert their dominance in Italian football once more with the tactician winning the Serie A title in all five of his seasons in charge.

Allegri also led Juventus to two Champions League finals, the Turin outfit fell short on both occasions in their hopes to win Europe’s elite club competition for the first since 1996, but reaching that stage was a brilliant achievement.

If United and Arsenal continue to be inconsistent – and subsequently look no further to achieving their former glory – there’s no doubt that Allegri’s name will continue to dominate the speculation.