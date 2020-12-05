Following Arsenal’s impressive 4-1 win against Rapid Wien in the Europa League on Thursday night, Mikel Arteta was questioned about Alexandre Lacazette’s confidence.

The Frenchman ended a rut that lasted over 60 days as he scored a long-awaited goal, Lacazette hit the back of the net with an absolute beauty, securing a massive boost for the ace.

Arteta was questioned on how Lacazette’s performance could impact his decision to possibly feature in the all-important derby clash against Spurs on Sunday.

Arteta didn’t let anything specific on regarding his team selection but cited the importance of ‘confidence’ to a striker, whilst adding that he was ‘delighted’ with Lacazette’s display.

Here's what Mikel Arteta has had to say on Alexandre Lacazette's 'confidence' ahead of Arsenal vs Spurs… pic.twitter.com/nI7RvjJWG5 — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) December 5, 2020

“You use the key word which is ‘confidence’, any footballer player needs confidence, confidence is built when you have the chance to play – when you perform well.”

“Strikers need goals, that’s the biggest form of confidence they can find – nothing else, and after that he’s getting those moments.”

“I’m delighted that he scored a fantastic goal tonight and that he contributed to the team.”

Lacazette was left on the bench for the goalless draw against Leeds and only experienced a cameo of around 10 minutes in last weekend’s 2-1 defeat to Wolves.

Arteta clearly needs to tinker with his attack and also midfield in an effort to improve creativity for the frontmen, it remains to be seen whether Lacazette will be called on against Spurs.

The Frenchman had been the perfect strike partner to captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, but both have endured some serious struggles so far this season.

Prior to Thursday night’s strike, all three of Lacazette’s goals this season came in the Premier League in September’s fixtures – with the strike against Wien his first goal contribution since.

Jose Mourinho’s side have been impressive this season, they sit top of the Premier League table and eight points ahead of the Gunners, Arteta will to conjure up something special to win.