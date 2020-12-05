The pressure is all on Manchester United and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ahead of their match against West Ham at the London Stadium.

The Red Devils have a much better record away from Old Trafford than at home this season, and that should give the Norwegian some confidence against David Moyes’ outfit.

However, the Hammers have looked solid for the most part this season, with only the first match of the season against Newcastle being the one where they didn’t cover themselves in glory.

The east Londoners could go up to third with a victory, whilst the best that the Red Devils could manage with three points would be fourth, in both instances temporarily until the outcome of the rest of the weekend’s games are known.

Solskjaer has gone for an attacking line up that includes both Paul Pogba and Donny van de Beek.

However, it’s the omission of Bruno Fernandes that has got these fans hot under the collar.

No Bruno, no win. — Daniel (@UtdDxn) December 5, 2020

??? no bruno & martial starts over rashford? Jesus christ???@RikTheDon — Benn (@benn_alford) December 5, 2020

@GFortt no Bruno who is our best ayer ahahahah — Andy Smith (@Asmith1865) December 5, 2020