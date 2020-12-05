Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits exciting youngster could be set for first-team

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted that exciting youngster and new-signing Facundo Pellistri could be set for a first-team debut sooner rather than later.

Pellistri, 18, joined United from CA Penarol during the summer transfer window’s deadline day in a move that cost the Reds’ hierarchy just £7.65m, as per Transfermarkt.

Since his arrival earlier this year, fans have been forced to wait before they can see their new South American in senior action after the club have wisely opted to integrate him through the under-23s side.

Pellistri has so far featured in five matches in all competitions for United’s under-23s side and has been directly involved in two goals with his first goal coming during Friday’s match against Southampton.

Speaking about the exciting winger, Solskjaer has admitted that it may not be long until the United faithful get to see Pellistri make the step-up to challenge Anthony Martial and co. for a place in the Reds’ first-team.

Ahead of United’s exciting Premier League match against West Ham United on Saturday, Solskjaer was asked about his new youngster, as quoted by MEN, the Norwegian said: “Facundo has come in trained with the first-team, he’s done well, we felt now is time for him to get game time.

“He played a couple of games in reserves, gradually settled in nicely and is more used to us.”