Ole Gunnar Solskjaer makes teasing admission about new-signing Amad Diallo

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has given a teasing admission about wonderkid and new-signing Amad Diallo.
Diallo, 18, agreed to join United during the summer transfer window’s deadline day with the transfer confirmed on the club’s official website, ManUtd.com.
Despite United and Serie A side Atalanta agreeing terms, due to work permit complications, Diallo is not able to join-up with his new side until a later date.
The exciting prospect who operates primarily as a right-sided winger has featured in five matches in all competitions for Atalanta’s senior first-team.
Ahead of his switch to Old Trafford, which looks likely to be as early as January, United manager Solskjaer has spoken about his new highly-rated teenager, as quoted by MEN, he said: “Amad [Diallo] has come on a few times for Atalanta and is a very exciting talent and hopefully we’ll get the work permit and he’ll be with us in January.
“He’s a very, very exciting boy as well.”
Diallo’s future arrival looks set to provide the Reds’ current wide-men with some much needed competitions as the 18-year-old boasts some seriously impressive technical ability.
Regarded as one of, if not, the, brightest talent in Europe, United fans will be desperate to see their new-signing in competitive action.
Solskjaer’s recent admission signals good news for United after there had been growing concerns that Diallo’s ongoing work permit issues may delay his transfer even longer.