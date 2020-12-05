It’s come to light that Porto could be in serious trouble with UEFA after an alleged expletive ridden rant from club directors, aimed at the match officials after their Champions League match against Man City, was heard by the delegates at the game on behalf of the governing body.

According to The Sun, Andris Treimanis and his assistants were called ‘s**t eaters’ by the Portuguese club’s top brass, who also, apparently, sent out a newsletter the day after effectively branding Bernardo Silva a racist and suggesting that Fernandinho had no class.

City have refused to comment at this point, with Pep Guardiola saying, per The Sun, that he was concentrating on the Fulham game.

Even if Porto were extremely disappointed with the standard of the officiating, that’s clearly no way to deal with it.

The fact that the UEFA delegates are believed to have made note of the former incident doesn’t bode well for them.

With no precedent for such behaviour, it remains to be seen how hard the governing body will come down on Porto.