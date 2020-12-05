Menu

Premier League trio including Man United keen on £22.55m rated wonderkid

Manchester United, Everton and Wolves are all reportedly keen on £22.55m rated Brazilian wonderkid Gustavo Assunção who is drumming up a fair bit of attention across Europe.

Assunção, 20, used to ply his trade for Atletico Madrid’s youth academy before moving to Portuguese side Famalicao last summer.

The highly-rated youngster who operates primarily as a defensive midfielder has featured in 46 matches in all competitions for his Liga NOS side and has two assists to his name.

According to a recent report from AS (via Sports Witness), the 20-year-old South American could be set for a big move to the Premier League as trio United, Wolves and Everton are ‘carefully examining’ him.

It has been claimed that alongside the English trio are Sevilla and French side Nice, who are both also very keen on the Famalicao midfielder.

AS report that Sevilla could be favourites to land Assunção after their sporting director Monchi is very familiar with the player himself.

It is understood that a fee of around £22.55m would be enough to prize the Brazilian away from his current club; a small fee in today’s market.

