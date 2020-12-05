Sterling stats: Man City star achieves something for first time in 50 days and becomes all-time stat leader

Raheem Sterling struck early for Manchester City against Fulham this afternoon – which is the first time he’s scored a Premier League goal in 50 days.

Sterling, a once raw and unrefined product at Liverpool, has developed into one of the best players in the Premier League over recent seasons. His performances have gone up a level under Pep Guardiola’s stewardship, with his stats testament to that fact.

? No player has scored more goals in all competitions for a PL team since the start of last season than Raheem Sterling (37 in 68 appearances for @ManCity) pic.twitter.com/1MwMLfcKU7 — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) December 5, 2020

Though Sterling has struck five times in all competitions this term, with that return over 12 games not being bad at all, he hasn’t been up to his usual standards in the Premier League, at least not in terms of productivity.

Struggles with form and fitness have affected his rhythm this term, which is easy to see when you take this stat shared by Squawka on Twitter into consideration.

Raheem Sterling has scored in a Premier League game for the first time in exactly 50 days. — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 5, 2020

That’s quite the time without a league goal for a player of his quality.

Sterling will be hoping that today’s goal against Fulham is the first of many to come over this busy festive period, with Man City in dire need of points to keep their title challenge alive.

Late in the half, Sterling won a penalty for Man City, which was converted by talisman Kevin De Bruyne. This stat is quite insane, considering he’s only 25-years-old…