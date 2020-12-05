Things have been going very well for Cristiano Ronaldo since his move from Real Madrid to Juventus, with the possible exception of not being able to add another Champions League title to his trophy cabinet.

However, off-field activities involving his brother has taken the focus away from him, temporarily at least.

That’s because, according to Corriere Torino, Hugo Dinarte Santos Aveiro is being investigated by the Turin prosecutor for fraud.

It’s alleged that Ronaldo’s brother’s company, Mussara, produced 13,000 fake football shirts.

The Sun add that Pegaso, a Turin company, were commissioned to produce the shirts which were to have the CR7Museu logo on them.

Supposedly, Mussara never gave Pegaso permission to begin production which are thought to be exact copies of Adidas’ designs.

Production was then immediately blocked by Adidas according to Corriere Torino.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Juventus stunned in Turin derby as Nicolas N’Koulou fires visitors ahead after nine minutes Pep Guardiola uses zero of his £157M Man City substitutes after previously demanding return of five ‘No Bruno, no win’ – These Man United fans not happy that midfielder is only on the bench

Hugo Dinarte Santos Aveiro intends to prove that he legally obtained the license to use the player’s trademark.

The first attempt at reconciliation has failed, which is why the investigation of the Turin prosecutor has been activated.