When Neymar announced after Paris Saint-Germain’s last game that he wanted to play with Lionel Messi next season, there was confusion as to whether he meant this would be at PSG or at Barcelona.

Until recently, the Brazilian hadn’t made any secret that he wanted to return to the Camp Nou, however, for one reason or another the transfer never happened.

Now that the Catalans apparently don’t have any money, that would suggest that Neymar’s expectation was for the Argentinian to join him in Paris.

Le10Sport, cited by Sport, have now confirmed that to be the case, but Neymar is holding his current employers to ransom.

According to the outlet, the striker is linking the signing of his new contract with the Parisiens to that of Messi being signed for the club next summer.

The inference therefore is that if PSG are unable to secure Messi, that could well affect Neymar’s own decision to continue at the club beyond 2022.