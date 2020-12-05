It’s not even been a year since Christian Eriksen swapped the Premier League for Serie A, but it now appears that he is surplus to requirements at Inter.

Having left Tottenham for what he hoped would be a better fit for him personally at the Italian giants, things couldn’t really have gone too much worse.

Not only is Antonio Conte not playing him, but his former team are sitting pretty at the summit of the English top flight.

At this stage, another January move seems to be the only viable option.

“Antonio has a very strong pair of attackers and there is no place for Eriksen playing 3-5-2,” former Juventus and Chelsea assistant coach, Angelo Alessio, said to Tuttomercatoweb, cited by Forza Italian Football.

“At the beginning, he tried to insert him in a 3-4-1-2, putting him behind the strikers, but Inter conceded a few too many goals like that, and they returned to the classic 3-5-2.

“The value of the player is not up for discussion, if anything it can be done on the tactical aspect. In that module, there is no room for him.”

The 28-year-old clearly still has a lot to offer the right club, and has years ahead of him providing he stays injury free.

Whilst it’s unclear how much the Nerazzurri would want from any sale, ESPN note it would be less than the £16.9m they paid for him in January.

At that price, it’s no wonder that Arsenal are being linked to him by ESPN.