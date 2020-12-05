It’s been a strange start to football seasons right across Europe, the mixture of no supporters, no real pre-season and the threat of Covid-19 still hanging around seeing some atypical results.

The Premier League has fared no differently with Man City, arguably one of the favourites for the title, sat way down in the bottom half of the table, whilst the likes of West Ham are pushing for the European spots.

Jose Mourinho looks like he might’ve finally got Tottenham Hotspur where he wants them to be, with the north Londoners sitting pretty at the top of the table ahead of the north London derby.

Chelsea sit poised in third, and a former player of both of the London clubs believes that one of them will end up bagging the title this season, and not City or Liverpool.

“After this match [Chelsea v Spurs] the Tottenham players are aware that this season may be their year to win the Premier League,” William Gallas wrote on his Instagram account.

“For my part Tottenham will be champion this season if their key players (Harry Kane, Hojbjerg, Lloris) don’t get injured.”

If the Portuguese can keep them in the box seat until the new year, then there’s no reason, perhaps with one or two more new additions, he can’t get the job done.