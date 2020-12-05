Tottenham Hotspur midfielder set for January exit in bid to save international career

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Harry Winks is reportedly set for a shock January exit in a desperate attempt to save his England career as next year’s Euros edge closer.

Winks, 24, is a boyhood Tottenham Hotspur fan and joined their youth academy all the way back in 2002.

Since climbing his way through his club’s youth ranks, Winks went on to force his way into the side’s senior first-team after making his debut in 2014.

Winks was a regular in his side under former manager Mauricio Pochettino, which is where he racked up the majority of his 153 senior appearances in all competitions.

However, despite his well-documented love for his beloved Tottenham Hotspur there have been recent suggestions that the 24-year-old could be set for a shock move away from London in January.

According to the Mirror, Winks, who has been frozen out by current manager Jose Mourinho is preparing to switch clubs in the next transfer window in an attempt to keep his England chances alive.

England manager Gareth Southgate has not been shy in admitting that he only wants players who play regularly and at the moment, Winks is not.

The Tottenham Hotspur midfielder has failed to start a single Premier League match since September and is even struggling to the make the team-sheet in the Europa League.

Mourinho’s decision to seemingly axe Winks from his first-team plans does come somewhat as a surprise after the Portuguese manager awarded Winks with the captain’s armband only last season.

The Mirror claim that Winks’ international career is so important to him, he’s prepared to find game-time elsewhere in the hope he can still make it into Southgate’s Euros 2021 plans.