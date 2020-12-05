‘True’ – Man United’s interest in Thomas Tuchel verified by reliable journalist with German likely to be available as Solskjaer replacement next summer

According to Bild’s reliable Christian Falk, the speculation linking Thomas Tuchel with the Manchester United job is very much ‘true’, with interest from both parties.

Falk reports that the Red Devils are keen on the German as a potential replacement for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, whilst Tuchel is similarly keen on managing the Manchester outfit in the future.

Tuchel has managed Paris Saint-Germain since the summer of 2018, the 47-year-old got the better of Solskjaer in Wednesday evening’s Champions League meeting between the two sides.

The MailOnline note via Bild’s latest edition of their Premier League show that United are monitoring Tuchel as an option to replace Solskjaer especially if they fail to make it out of their UCL group.

It may well be a very reasonable option for the Red Devils with Bild’s reporting adding that Tuchel is likely to leave the Parisians when his contract expires at the end of the season.

TRUE ? United is interested in Thomas Tuchel. Thomas Tuchel is interested in United @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/d9ks8b6G4v — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) December 4, 2020

More Stories / Latest News “I’ve got 18 months left” – Chelsea legend Frank Lampard discusses his future as Blues boss Jose Mourinho explains why Tottenham allowed Arsenal to sign this player in the summer window “They are not obliged” – Leagues told they can scrap VAR in midst of whirlwind of criticism

It’s also suggested that the former Mainz and Borussia Dortmund boss feels ready to manage in the Premier League, with United having contacted Tuchel in the past over their hot seat.

Tuchel has largely lived up to expectations at the Parc de Princes by continuing the side’s domestic domination as well as reaching the Champions League final last season.

With all respect to the French top-flight, if Tuchel really wishes to test and assert himself as one of the best managers in the world, he’ll have to take a job in a much more competitive league.