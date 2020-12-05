“United is a moody diva!” Didi Hamann gives damning Champions League prediction

Former Liverpool and Bayern Munich defensive midfielder Didi Hamann has given his verdict on the up and coming Champions League shootout between RB Leipzig and Manchester United.

United and RB Leipzig are set to clash in Germany next Tuesday in a game which will decide which of the two sides make it out of Group H in the Champions League.

Group H is finely poised after United lost to 3-1 to PSG earlier this week during a match-day that also saw Julian Nagelsmann’s men bag a late winner against Istanbul.

With Istanbul now out of the running, United, PSG and RB Leipzig all sit on nine-points going into the group’s final round of matches.

Ahead of next week’s exciting set of fixtures, former Liverpool midfielder Hamann has weighed-in on his former rival’s match against RB Leipzig.

“In the first half, Leipzig dominated the opponent extremely and sometimes played against the wall,” Hamann wrote in his Sky Germany column. “Every attack is dangerous and you can see a very clear handwriting and philosophy.

“In a group with PSG and Manchester United on the final day of the game, everyone would have signed with RB a few months ago to have the chance to advance with a win against United. You can be proud of that alone.

“United is a moody diva with many strengths but also weaknesses. I believe in RB. Nagelsmann and his team also have a really good chance in Munich.”

Through the help of an inspired Marcus Rashford quick-fire hat-trick, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men previously beat RB Leipzig 5-0 when the two sides met in October.

However, in a desperate attempt to match last season’s European success, Nagelsmann will be keen to ensure his talented side can get their revenge on the Reds next week.