Video: Alassane Plea scores absolute belter for Gladbach after Man United and Tottenham speculation

Alassane Plea, reportedly targeted by Manchester United and Tottenham, has scored an absolute peach for Borussia Monchengladbach this afternoon.

Gladbach are taking on Freiburg in the Bundesliga today, with Plea, who has been one of the stars of the Champions League campaign to date, finding the back of the net in some style.

Have a look at this brilliant goal from the attacker. Even from that distance, the goalkeeper had absolutely no chance, such was the pace and precision on the strike.

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

According to German outlet Bild, Plea landed himself on both Man United and Tottenham’s transfer radars earlier this year. When he’s scoring goals like that, it’s no surprise that he’s caught their eye.

Whether or not he will outgrow Gladbach this term remains to be seen, but he looks well on his way to having the best campaign of his career. After that, who knows where the game might take him.

Man United ought to have other priorities than strengthening their forward line, though that’s never stopped them before, while it’s unclear whether Gareth Bale is the long-term solution Tottenham need to complete their attack.

You get the feeling, if Plea continues on in this manner, more clubs will be joining the race.