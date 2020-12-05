Video: Marc-Andre ter Stegen left with egg on his face after condemning Barcelona to defeat with mistake

Barcelona fell to an embarrassing defeat to Cadiz in La Liga this evening, with Alvaro Negredo scoring the winning goal in the contest.

Ronald Koeman has endured enough problems at the Nou Camp this season. While they have been near faultless in the Champions League, they currently sit in seventh place in La Liga, with today’s opponents ahead of them – albeit having played two more games.

A defeat to Cadiz was definitely not what the doctor ordered, but it’s what was delivered, with former Manchester City striker Alvaro Negredo providing the finish after some proactive closing down of Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

It’s great to see Negredo still firing in the goals even in the twilight of his career. It’s almost as great as it is seeing Barcelona continue to stumble.

They are not even in title contention at current, having missed out to Real Madrid last season. Their problems run deep, and they’re going to take a lot more than another managerial change to rectify.