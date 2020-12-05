Menu

Video: Patrick Bamford gets dream goal on Chelsea return thanks to poor Edouard Mendy goalkeeping

It had to be! Former Chelsea striker Patrick Bamford has struck at Stamford Bridge, with Edouard Mendy costing his side a goal for the first time.

Bamford has been one of the revelations of the season for Leeds United. Upon their eventual promotion to the Premier League, there were question marks over whether he was good enough to lead the line at this level. He’s wasted no time answering his critics.

Formerly of Chelsea, though predominantly as part of their extensive loan army, you got the feeling that tonight’s return to Stamford Bridge could provide the perfect platform for him to reaffirm his Premier League credentials once again – and he has.

Bamford rounded Edouard Mendy, who though near-impenetrable of late, found himself in no man’s land, before passing the ball into the empty net. Chelsea’s summer signing won’t want to watch that one again – but Bamford definitely will!

First blood to Leeds…

