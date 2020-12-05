Menu

Video: Miss of the season – Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior fluffs his lines in spectacular fashion

Real Madrid CF
Posted by

Vinicius Junior might have produced the miss of the season during Real Madrid’s clash with Sevilla this afternoon. It was absolutely horrendous.

As reported by ESPN, Karim Benzema was caught on camera telling his Los Blancos teammate Ferland Mendy not to pass to Vinicius at half-time of their pivotal Champions League clash with Borussia Monchengladbach.

While that’s an incredibly slippery and unkind thing to do from the Frenchman, and not in the best interests of the team, so you’d think, this miss from Vinicius this afternoon might suggest differently.

MORE: Video: Alassane Plea scores absolute belter for Gladbach after Man United and Tottenham speculation

How on God’s green Earth has he missed from there? Not only the goal, but the ball?

More Stories / Latest News
Di Natale makes incredible retirement prediction for Juve’s Cristiano Ronaldo
Video: Alassane Plea scores absolute belter for Gladbach after Man United and Tottenham speculation
‘I can’t see us keeping a clean sheet’ – Seaman not sure of Arsenal’s defensive capabilities ahead of Spurs clash

Vinicius just needed to make some contact – any contact – and the ball’s nestling in the back of the net, but he’s swiped at it and missed it in it’s entirety. Absolutely remarkable.

While Benzema will no doubt have been frustrated to see him miss from point-blank range, he might have managed a chuckle after seeing it play out. Maybe he was right after all.

More Stories Karim Benzema Vinicius Junior

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.