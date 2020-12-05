West Ham were on top for the most part in the first half of their Saturday evening game against Manchester United.

One of their first chances fell to Jarrod Bowen who sprinted away from the Red Devils defence and finished with aplomb.

The effort was ruled out for offside, but it wasn’t given until Bowen fired home, a full few seconds after he would’ve actually been offside.

It gave the home supporters something to cheer for all of about a second, highlighting another ridiculous rule from the lawmakers.