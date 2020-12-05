Cometh the hour, cometh the man, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin couldn’t have timed things any better at Turf Moor.
Burnley had been leading through Robbie Brady’s goal and looked set to go in at half-time one goal to the good.
However, a sweeping move from the Toffees saw Richarlison played into space and just onside.
His pinpoint cross found Calvert-Lewin running into the six-yard box, splitting the defenders as he did so, and he made no mistake in first-half injury time.
