Cometh the hour, cometh the man, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin couldn’t have timed things any better at Turf Moor.

Burnley had been leading through Robbie Brady’s goal and looked set to go in at half-time one goal to the good.

However, a sweeping move from the Toffees saw Richarlison played into space and just onside.

His pinpoint cross found Calvert-Lewin running into the six-yard box, splitting the defenders as he did so, and he made no mistake in first-half injury time.

DCL strikes again! ? Richarlison put it on a plate for Dominic Calvert-Lewin to grab his 11th Premier League goal of the season ? pic.twitter.com/otnHMZka6y — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 5, 2020

Pictures from BT Sport