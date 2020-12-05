Menu

Video: Werner miss of the season – Chelsea’s £47.5M striker astonishingly misses with goal at his mercy

Timo Werner, what have you just done? The German has missed from essentially the goal-line during Chelsea’s clash with Leeds United this evening.

According to Goal, Chelsea parted with £47.5M to sign Werner from RB Leipzig in the summer. The German had been one of the most prolific goal-scorers on the planet over the past few seasons.

Werner is a man who knows where the goal is, which is why it’s such a surprise that he fluffed his lines at the vital moment for Chelsea against Leeds this evening.

Video: Patrick Bamford gets dream goal on Chelsea return thanks to poor Edouard Mendy goalkeeping

Chelsea found themselves a goal down early on after former striker Patrick Bamford struck, with Edouard Mendy’s goalkeeping gifting him the opener. The Blues were in need of a goal.

Werner was given a golden chance to provide it, but somehow, couldn’t find the back of the net.

As good as Werner has been for Chelsea at times this season, he’s missed some glorious chances – this the worst of them. How on Earth does a striker, let alone one of his calibre miss from THERE?

