Video: Christian Pulisic finishes textbook counter-attacking move as Chelsea go top of the league

Chelsea secured all three points against Leeds United this evening with Christian Pulisic finishing off a textbook counter-attacking goal.

Despite going a goal down early on, Chelsea rallied and found themselves one up after compatriots Olivier Giroud and Kurt Zouma both found the back of the net.

In the midst of nervy moments towards the final whistle, with Leeds dominating possession as they chased an equalising goal, Chelsea regained possession and hit Marcelo Bielsa’s men on the counter-attack.

Pictures courtesy of RMC Sport

Pulisic was the man who finished it off. The American has missed much of the season to date with a hamstring injury, but he’s back in contention, back in the side and now back on the scoresheet.

He’s also Chelsea’s 13th different scorer in the Premier League so far this term, which is testament to the strength Frank Lampard has throughout his squad.

It really is time to take the Blues seriously as genuine title contenders.