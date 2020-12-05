It’s no wonder that West Ham manager, David Moyes, was up in arms that Manchester United’s first goal, scored by Paul Pogba, was allowed to stand.

In the lead up to the goal, United keeper, Dean Henderson, took a huge punt upfield and the angle at which he played the ball appeared to show the ball had arced out of play before dropping in behind the Hammers defence.

With neither the on-pitch officials nor VAR picking up on it the goal was allowed to stand.

A video of the incident below shows the best angle of what is clearly an error by the officials, whilst the graphic above offers conclusive proof.