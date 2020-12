Manchester City were really in the mood for their Saturday afternoon assignment against Fulham at the Etihad Stadium.

It had taken Kevin De Bruyne just six minutes to get his 26th assist since the start of last season, putting the ball on a plate for Raheem Sterling to fire City ahead.

Sterling was then upended on 26 minutes, leaving referee Jon Moss with no choice other than to point to the spot.

The Belgian stepped up and lashed the ball home to double the lead.

Pictures from RMC Sport.