Menu

Video: Greenwood’s delightful turn and shot gives Man United the lead at West Ham

Manchester United FC
Posted by

In the space of three second-half minutes, Manchester United turned the game around at West Ham.

The Red Devils weren’t in it in the first half where the Hammers were so on top they should’ve been much better off than one goal to the good.

Inevitably, Man United came back into the game after the break, and once Paul Pogba had equalised for the visitors to the London Stadium with a stunning long-range effort, it was only a matter of time before the second arrived.

It duly did thanks to a smart turn and finish from Mason Greenwood.

Pictures from RMC Sport.

More Stories Mason Greenwood Paul Pogba

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.