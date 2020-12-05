In the space of three second-half minutes, Manchester United turned the game around at West Ham.

The Red Devils weren’t in it in the first half where the Hammers were so on top they should’ve been much better off than one goal to the good.

Inevitably, Man United came back into the game after the break, and once Paul Pogba had equalised for the visitors to the London Stadium with a stunning long-range effort, it was only a matter of time before the second arrived.

It duly did thanks to a smart turn and finish from Mason Greenwood.

Pictures from RMC Sport.