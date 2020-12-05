(Video) “It’s his responsibility, he has to make the decision” Ralph Hasenhuttl urges Southampton star to sign new deal

Menu

"It's his responsibility, he has to make the decision" Ralph Hasenhuttl urges Southampton star to sign new deal

Southampton FC
Posted by

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has urged star-striker Danny Ings to commit his future to the Saints as the English forward’s contract enters it’s final 18-months.

Ings, 28, initially joined the Saints on a season-long loan from Liverpool in 2018 before making his South Coast switch permanent the following season.

Southampton’s investment in Ings has already appeared to pay off after the Englishman has scored 38 times in 75 matches in all competitions.

However, with just 18-months remaining on his current deal, Ings’ long-term future will be of some concern for his side as well as their fans.

Speaking about his star-striker in a recent interview with Sky Sports, Hasenhuttl has urged the 28-year-old to sign on the dotted line.

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

