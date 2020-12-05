Video: Weston McKennie scores first ever Juventus goal to draw his side level in Turin derby

Juventus have equalised against Torino in the derby at the Allianz Stadium through Weston McKennie.

The Serie A champions found themselves a goal down after nine minutes, with Nicolas N’Koulou firing into the back of the net after some suspect defending from a corner.

With AC Milan already leading the Serie A table, Andrea Pirlo’s men found themselves in dire need of finding an equaliser, and, if possible, a winner.

They’ve achieved half of that, with American Weston McKennie making the net ripple after a cross into the penalty area from former Chelsea winger Juan Cuadrado.

MCKENNIE — GOAL! ??? Weston McKennie equalises for Juventus with a free header following Juan Cuadrado cross. Huge goal for Bianconeri honestly. Instant impact 🙂 // ? @Nisrin_Juve pic.twitter.com/emapjVD6VE — Max Statman (@eMaxStatman) December 5, 2020

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

What a great time this would be for Cristiano Ronaldo to get his 151st career goal.

The Portugal captain, who hit the 750 milestone midweek, often pops up in moments of treachery to make the difference. Juventus fans will be keeping their fingers tightly crossed that he can come up with another big goal this evening.