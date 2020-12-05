Menu

Video: Weston McKennie scores first ever Juventus goal to draw his side level in Turin derby

Juventus
Posted by

Juventus have equalised against Torino in the derby at the Allianz Stadium through Weston McKennie.

The Serie A champions found themselves a goal down after nine minutes, with Nicolas N’Koulou firing into the back of the net after some suspect defending from a corner.

With AC Milan already leading the Serie A table, Andrea Pirlo’s men found themselves in dire need of finding an equaliser, and, if possible, a winner.

MORE: Cristiano Ronaldo honoured by Juventus before kick-off after reaching historic milestone

They’ve achieved half of that, with American Weston McKennie making the net ripple after a cross into the penalty area from former Chelsea winger Juan Cuadrado.

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

More Stories / Latest News
Cristiano Ronaldo honoured by Juventus before kick-off after reaching historic milestone
FA issue statement in response to Millwall’s fans booing players for taking the knee
Video: Soucek left unmarked at the back post to give West Ham the lead against Man United

What a great time this would be for Cristiano Ronaldo to get his 151st career goal.

The Portugal captain, who hit the 750 milestone midweek, often pops up in moments of treachery to make the difference. Juventus fans will be keeping their fingers tightly crossed that he can come up with another big goal this evening.

More Stories weston mckennie

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.