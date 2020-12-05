Video: Juventus stunned in Turin derby as Nicolas N’Koulou fires visitors ahead after nine minutes

Serie A champions Juventus have been stunned in the Turin derby, with Torino taking the the lead at the Allianz Stadium in the 9th minute.

Juventus have endured a stop-start opening to their campaign and are in dire need of some consistency if they want to knock AC Milan off the summit and retain their crown.

Today’s home clash against local rivals Torino was, at least on paper, a great opportunity for them to get three points on the board, but they’re off to the worst possible start.

Nicolas N’Koulou found himself with a yard of space in the penalty area, with the ball nestling nicely at his feet, and made no mistake in finding the back of the Juve net.



Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

Juventus will be relying on Cristiano Ronaldo to bail them out today, with red-hot Alvaro Morata serving a two-match suspension. Only time will tell if the forward will be able to do it.