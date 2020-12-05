Menu

(Video) Kai Havertz confirms which Chelsea star convinced him to move to Stamford Bridge

German attacking midfielder Kai Havertz has revealed that compatriot and new-team Timo Werner helped convinced him to join-up with Frank Lampard at Chelsea during the summer transfer window.

Havertz, 21, joined Chelsea earlier this year from Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen for a whopping fee of £72m, as per Transfermarkt.

Since his arrival in London, Havertz has featured in 13 matches for the Blues and has been directly involved in an impressive eight goals in all competitions.

Speaking exclusively to his new club’s official YouTube channel, Havertz has revealed how team-mate Werner helped bring him to Stamford Bridge.

“It helped a lot. We know each other well from the national team,” Havertz said. “We’ve always been big friends. When I got the news that he would change [clubs] of course we messaged like every day.

“He always said to me, “come, come [to Chelsea]!” It was like every day.

“Of course it’s easier for me to have some German-speaking players here. We have Timo, Toni Rudiger and Pulisic and Kovacic can also speak German which is good for me.

“But I can speak English as well so I have a good relationship with every player but of course me and Timo are big friends and it was very important for me that he made the step and I made it too.”

