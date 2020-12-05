Video: Kylian Mbappe is a PSG centurion – superstar nets his 100th goal for Les Parisiens in 91st minute

Kylian Mbappe is a PSG centurion. The World Cup winner scored his 100th goal for the club during a 3-1 win over Montpellier this evening.

Mbappe is one of the best players on the planet – though just 21-years-old. It’s incredible to think that he’s still so young, as it feels like the Frenchman has been around forever.

The former AS Monaco man has scored more goals than he’s played games in Ligue 1 so far this term, including his latest strike against Montpellier tonight.

This goal, though, had added significance.



Pictures courtesy of Canal+

In finding the back of the net late on tonight, Giroud took his PSG tally too a landmark 100 in just 136 appearances. For someone of his tender age, that’s mightily impressive.

You feel as though at some point he will outgrow Ligue 1, but for now he appears to be enjoying making mince meat of it’s defences – and who can blame him?

There may not be 100 more to come from Mbappe at the Parc des Princes, but they’ll be plenty more goals wherever he ends up in his career.