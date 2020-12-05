Video: Leonardo Bonnuci nets last-gasp header to complete turnaround and win Juventus the Turin derby

Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci scored a last-gasp winner in the Turin derby to complete the turnaround for the Serie A champions.

Bonucci is wearing the armband for the Old Lady in the absence of icon Giorgino Chiellini, who has been battling through injury for most of the campaign so far.

With the scores level in the Turin derby at the Allianz Stadium, with AC Milan threatening to knock Juve off their perch, he wasn’t prepared to sit around and watch it happen.

Bonucci latched onto a gorgeous delivery from Juan Cuadrado, who assisted the equaliser in similar fashion, before heading past the goalkeeper and into the back of the net.

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

The Italian celebrated in style, too.

A last-gasp winner against your local rivals, now that’s a goal that warrants a knee slide of that nature if we’ve ever seen one.

Juventus need to improve going forward, though, if they want to have any chance of retaining their Serie A crown this season. They have, quite frankly, not been good enough.