It’s been nine long months since supporters have been allowed in the London Stadium, but the visitor of Manchester United saw their long-overdue return.

In line with Government guidelines, only 2,000 supporters were inside the ground, but the lucky ones were clearly delighted to be back.

Hammers fans have often moaned about the lack of atmosphere at the ground when compared with Upton Park, but as the saying goes, you don’t know what you’ve got until you lose it.

Perhaps now, when grounds can fill up again, the east London fraternity won’t take things for granted again.