Video: Millwall fans boo their team for taking the knee before the match against Derby County

Derby County FC
Posted by

It will surely go down as one of the most unsavoury incidents ever seen at a football ground.

With fans back at stadiums across the divisions in England for the first time in nine months, it should’ve been a cause for a celebration of sorts.

However, in south London, things took on a disturbing turn even before a ball had been kicked.

Millwall were hosting Derby County and once the ref had blown the whistle, as has become customary, both teams took a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

That clearly didn’t chime with the home fans who could be heard loudly booing their own team.

