It will surely go down as one of the most unsavoury incidents ever seen at a football ground.

With fans back at stadiums across the divisions in England for the first time in nine months, it should’ve been a cause for a celebration of sorts.

However, in south London, things took on a disturbing turn even before a ball had been kicked.

Millwall were hosting Derby County and once the ref had blown the whistle, as has become customary, both teams took a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

That clearly didn’t chime with the home fans who could be heard loudly booing their own team.

pic.twitter.com/3MGxDHo4ax here it is – Millwall booing BLM — West Ham Central (@WestHam_Central) December 5, 2020