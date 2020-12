When Man United equalised against West Ham at the London Stadium on Saturday, there was more than a hint of the ball being out of play before Paul Pogba smashed home a long-range effort.

David Moyes seemed convinced at the time, waving his arms in the air well before Pogba had even received the ball.

When his United counterpart, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, was asked in his post-match press conference if he thought that the ball had gone out, he may have inadvertently let slip that it had.