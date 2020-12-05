Video: Manuel Neuer sweeper-keeper error gifts RB Leipzig opener in top of the table clash

Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich were a goal down to RB Leipzig at the Allianz Arena, with Christopher Nkunku getting the better of Manuel Neuer.

Leipzig, who have the chance to condemn Manchester United to the Europa League midweek, travelled to the Allianz Arena this afternoon knowing that a win would put them top of the league.

Though the European Champions rallied and struck back soon after, they were stunned early on, with Nkunku taking advantage of a sweeper-keeper fail from Manuel Neuer.

Neuer races out of his net to intercept the ball, but was pipped to the post by Nkunku, who was successful in taking it around the big German and finding the back of the net.

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

Neuer’s proactivity as a goalkeeper has saved Bayern a lot more goals than it has cost them, so they’ll let this one pass.

It will get to a stage, though, where he’ll have to stop. He’s 34 now!