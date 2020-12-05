Video: Paul Pogba wonder-strike shrouded in controversy as ball appears to go out in build-up

Paul Pogba has scored a brilliant goal to draw Manchester United level against West Ham – but did the ball go out of play in the build-up?

Pogba is making his first Premier League start in over a month, having fallen out of favour under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer of late. He’s made an impression this afternoon, though.

After the ball was laid in his path, Pogba set his strike just outside of the post and found the back of the net in some style.

A moment of magic from Pogba! What a strike from the Frenchman. In the space of three minutes Man United turn the game on it's head, they now lead 2-1!

Perhaps the most controversial moment of the weekend, though, even with a whole day’s worth of games to play, is the VAR review of the ball from Dean Henderson in the build-up.

David Moyes was visibly convinced that the ball had gone out of play, but there was no camera angle to prove definitively whether it did or not.

As a result, the goal was given, and rightly so, with no concrete evidence to chalk it off.

What do you think? Did the ball go out?