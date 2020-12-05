Video: Marcus Rashford sits keeper on his backside and secures Man United win with gorgeous chip

Manchester United have added a third at the London Stadium, with that man Marcus Rashford scoring with a brilliant finish.

While 2020 has been a year to forget for most, this has been the most significant year of Rashford’s life and career. Both as a footballer and a man he’s taken giant forward strides.

It’s just got even better for the England international, too, who has raced through on goal and lifted the ball over the helpless Lukasz Fabianski and into the back of West Ham’s net.

Pictures courtesy of RMC Sport

With the Hammers leading at half-time, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men needed a reaction if they were going to avoid what would have been an untimely and embarrassing defeat in East London.

However, as they often do, they have reacted in some style in the second-half of the game, with Rashford’s strike surely securing all three points for the Red Devils.

We have to acknowledge the pass from Juan Mata, also, which was absolutely sublime.